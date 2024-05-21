ACF Blames Worsening Economic Hardship On FG’s Policies

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has attributed the rising cost of living and economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians to the policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The Forum also expressed concern over the escalation of insecurity in the northern region, warning that the protracted dimension of the problems, if untamed, are harbingers of social chaos.

In a communique read by ACF spokesman, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, after the NEC meeting in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Forum outlined some of the immediate causes of the economic problems and social instability including the removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the Naira, increase in electricity tariffs and taxes against the seemingly insensitive profligacy in spendings by public officials.

The regional body called for urgent action and definitive attention by the government at all levels, to confront rapid decline in living conditions of citizens, noting the need for a rollout of public policy programmes and projects aimed at addressing low purchasing power.

“The immediate causes of the problems have been policies put in place by the government over the past months, including but not confined to removal of subsidies from the prices of petroleum products, floating of the Naira, and astronomical hike in the cost of poorly supplied electricity, increasing tariffs and taxes against the seemingly insensitive profligacy in spendings by public officials, to list a few,” the communique partly read.

“ACF equally expressed worry over the widening regional disparities in social demographic factors, such as access to education, health public, infrastructure, economic inclusion, political participation, living conditions, etc.

“Governments must move to curb such disparities so as to ensure that Nigeria does not become two-states-in-one. Factors that unify, rather than divide citizens along any lines, should attract the attention of all concerned, government and citizens alike.

“As it has severally reiterated in recent public outings, ACF calls for urgent action and definitive attention, by government at all levels, to confront rapid decline in living conditions of citizens. The imposition of new taxes and levies is becoming increasingly too burdensome for ordinary Nigerians. The need for a roll out of public policy programmes and projects aimed at addressing low purchasing power challenges is clearly indicated.

“NEC acknowledges the efforts of the Federal, state and, to a little extent, local governments have been making efforts to tackle the problems identified above. However, overall, it is undeniable, perhaps due to the quantum and widening dimension of the problems, that public policy response to the problems remains weak and ineffective at best.

“ACF calls on citizens to rally around government and offer prayers for God Almighty intervention in our various tribulations such as will translate into a new, prosperous Nigeria where justice, equity, love, righteousness and hope emerge to replace the current despair and hopelessness.”