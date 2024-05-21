FG Hands Over 42,000MT Of Assorted Grains To Zamfara

The Federal Government has handed over 42, 000 Metric tonnes of assorted food items to the Zamfara State government, for upward distribution to religious organisations and boarding schools, to cushion the effects of hardship on the people.

The development is part of a broader strategy by the federal government, to address food insecurity and economic distress across Nigeria, particularly in states that have been adversely affected by conflict and other socio-economic issues.

Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) represented by the Zonal Director, Audu Ishaya, handed over the food items to the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal in Gusau, the State capital where he appealed to the state government, to take proactive measures against flooding.

Again, a total of 6,160 bags of 50kg of Maize, 12,040 bags of 50kg of Sorghum and 2,520 bags of 50kg of millet were handed over to the Zamfara State Government for onward distribution to the less privileged across the fourteen local government areas in the state.

The representative of NEMA, Dr Ishaya Chinoko, said the president has directed that 20 per cent of the food items due for each local government, should be given to Ja’amatu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), and three per cent to boarding schools in the 14 local government areas.

Ishaya disclosed that this year’s rainfall prediction informed that in April, May and June, 25 states and 72 Local Government Areas are in the flood high-risk areas, while noting that the vulnerability is likely to persist into the subsequent months of July to September, with thirty-three states and 135 LGAs identified as high-risk areas.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State appreciated the Federal Government’s gesture to the people of the state, and said that the distribution comes at a crucial time when the people are facing significant challenges due to bandit activities, and the impact of recently introduced policies aimed at strengthening the nation’s economy.