Kano Assembly Moves to Amend Emirs Law Amid Calls For Sanusi’s Return

The Kano State House of Assembly has taken steps to amend the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law which was previously employed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje to dethrone the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The decision was made during a plenary session on Tuesday following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hussien Dala, who represents the Dala constituency.

Monday’s proposed amendments come amidst growing calls for the reinstatement of the deposed Emir Sanusi who was removed from his position in a controversial move in 2020. The dethronement followed the 2019 amendment that divided the historic Kano Emirate into five distinct emirates, creating Rano, Karaye, Gaya, and Bichi Emirates and appointing First Class Emirs to lead them.

While presenting the motion, Dala stated, “The need to revisit the Emirs Law has become imperative to address the issues that have arisen from the 2019 amendment. We must ensure that our traditional institutions are governed by laws that reflect fairness and justice.”

There has been significant public pressure to restore Muhammad Sanusi II to his former position.

A resident of Kano, Mallam Ibrahim Musa, expressed his hope for Sanusi’s return, saying, “Sanusi is a man of integrity and vision. His removal was a great loss to Kano, and bringing him back would be a step towards rectifying past wrongs.”

The amendment process will involve thorough scrutiny and possible public hearings to ensure all voices are heard. The Speaker of the House, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, emphasized the importance of transparency and inclusiveness in the legislative process.

“We are committed to conducting a fair and open amendment process. All stakeholders will have the opportunity to contribute to the discussions,” he assured.

As the amendment process unfolds, the people of Kano await the potential reshaping of their traditional leadership landscape, hopeful that the changes will bring about a more harmonious and respected emirate system.