Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman Backs State Police

The Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, says the establishment of state police will enable state governors tackle the security challenges in their domain.

He said a situation where security agencies have their command bases situated in the centre makes it difficult for governors to exercise their powers as chief security officers of their states.

“I believe when the bill or law passes through the National Assembly, it will have easy passage through the state, because inadvertently, it is the states that are managing security now, every state has its own arm of security that is supporting the security agencies.

“Even though it is said that the governors are the chief security officers, the men in the command on ground, meaning the G.O.C and the commissioner of police or any head of security agency, are only responsible to their commanders in Abuja.

“So, before an action is taken, it takes time. But, with the state police, we will be able to monitor the boss and implement any decision hastily and there will be results. That is our conviction,” he said.

However, Governor Yahaya noted that it was a constitutional matter which must pass through the processes of legislation.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for also showing support for the policy and expressed confidence that the National Assembly will expedite action on the issue, as he said state governors are ready to give their full support.

“The state police issue is a constitutional matter that will have to go through the National Assembly and eventually the states, individually. It needs two-third of the states of Nigeria to endorse whatever position.

“Personally, and i think the whole of the people of Gombe State are behind the idea of having state police because that will take security closer to the people and we will be able to monitor more than somebody else monitoring and managing our own security. I believe that is the vision of the President with regards to his support for that and even everybody across the broad spectrum of Nigeria,” he said.