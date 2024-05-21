UNIJOS ASUU Members Stage Protest Over Poor Welfare

Members of Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), the University Of Jos (UNIJOS) Chapter embarked on a protest on Tuesday within the university premises in continuation of agitation for improved funding for the education sector and better welfare conditions for members, among other issues.

The protest was led by the Vice Chairman of the Chapter, Prof Kiri Jaryum, to the office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Tanko Ishaya, where lecturers lodged compliant on the Federal Government’s refusal to attend to the demands of the union as well as the failure to respect previous agreements between the union and the government.

The protest by UNIJOS lecturers followed a 14-day ultimatum given by ASUU to the Federal Government. ASUU members in the institution, on Tuesday, carried placards with different inscriptions to express dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction to address the numerous issues raised by the union.

The union called on the government to fulfill its side of the bargain in order to avert another strike.

Receiving the protesting lecturers, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Tanko Ishaya, commended the peaceful manner the protesters adopted by not disrupting the ongoing examinations to make their grievances known.

He assured them that the protesters’ message would be delivered to the appropriate quarters as some of the demands affect the entire university system to function effectively.