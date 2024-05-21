VIDEO: Doyin Okupe Speaks On Weight Loss Journey, Says He Is An Ordained Evangelist

A former presidential spokesperson of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has opened up on his battle with cancer for the second time as well as his weight loss journey.

Okupe who appeared on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm says he is an ordained evangelist, noting that his main job henceforth will be evangelism.

Asked if his weight loss journey is achieved through surgery or discipline, he said: “It’s part in part, the first problem was cancer I had and the chemotherapy makes you lose appetite, you have nausea, and even as you sustain for several months, you lose weight.

“When I started chemotherapy, I was 127kg, and then I came down to 97kg… the chemotherapy ended and I went back to 103kg.”

He also highlighted that he recently went on a fluid fast, he wasn’t eating any food but is only consuming fluid for 30 days and while doing that, he lost an additional 10kg.

Watch the full interview below where he talked about diabetes, high blood pressure, and other ailments he’s battling.