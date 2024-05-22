Air Peace Has Addressed Safety Issues Raised By UKCAA — Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says local carrier Air Peace has addressed the safety issues raised by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA).

In a statement on Wednesday, Keyamo said the Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, briefed him on the progress made on the matter.

The UKCAA had reported Air Peace to the NCAA over the airline’s alleged non-compliance with some safety regulations at the Gatwick Airport in London.

Air Peace, which began its Lagos-Gatwick flights on March 30, 2024, subsequently said the issues raised by the UKCAA had been resolved and assured its passengers of the airline’s commitment to safety.

In his statement, the minister also said the matter had been resolved to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.

“I am informed that the safety issues raised had since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.

“I wish to state categorically that the Federal Government has full confidence in the continued safety of the operations of all Nigerian flag carriers designated on different international routes, including Air Peace and will continue to support and nudge them forward in pursuit of world class operational excellence,” Keyamo said.