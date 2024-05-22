Benin Varsity Hospital Threatens Mass Burial Of Unclaimed Corpses 

The Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has threatened to dispose all unclaimed corpses that have been in the hospital mortuary for a very long time.

According to a statement by the hospital, the corpses in question include those of infants that have been in the mortuary since January 2023 and corpses of adults that have been in the mortuary from April 2021.

The teaching hospital gave owners of such corpses a period of six weeks to claim their corpse(s) as they would otherwise be disposed through mass burial or any other manner considered appropriate.

Read full statement:

UNIVERSITY OF BENIN TEACHING HOSPITAL,

BENIN CITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

DISPOSAL OF UNCLAIMED CORPSES

This is to inform the general public that the Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) have concluded plans to dispose of all unclaimed corpses that have been in the hospital mortuary for a very long time.

For the avoidance of doubt, such corpses include that of infants that have been in the mortuary since January, 2023 and corpses of adults that have been in the mortuary from April, 2021 to December 2022.

Consequently, owners of such corpses are hereby given six weeks notice from the date of this publication to claim their corpse(s).

Any unclaimed corpse(s) at the expiration of the six weeks period shall be disposed of through mass burial or any other manner considered appropriate.

Signed: Management.