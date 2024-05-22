Senate Seeks Special Intervention Funds To Maintain Transmission Lines

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to make provision for a special intervention fund for maintenance of transmission lines in the country.

This follows the recent incidents of vandalization along the Jos-Gombe 330KV transmission line which has resulted in severe disruptions to power supply affecting seven states in the North-East zone.

The resolution resulted from a motion sponsored by Senator Manu Haruna, representing Taraba Central, on the urgent need to address the vandalization of transmission lines of the Transmission Company of Nigeria in the zone.

In his argument, Senator Shuaibu Lau, asserts that the Mambilla hydro project is non-existent, describing it as a dubious process.

According to him, a special committee should be constituted by the Senate to investigate the procurement and expenditure so far.

The Senate again urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency allocate funds to the TCN to address the faults along the Jos-Gombe 330KV transmission line and restore power supply to affected areas to ameliorate the suffering of residents.

The lawmakers further resolved that the Ministry of Power collaborate with security agencies and local vigilantes in host communities of TCN transmission lines to deter and prevent acts of vandalism.