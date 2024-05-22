Lagos Court To Rule Sept 10 In US Bizman’s Alleged $1.2m Scam Case

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has fixed September 10 to deliver judgment in the alleged $1.2 million US visa scam involving American businessman Marco Antonio Ramirez.

Justice Mojisola Dada fixed the date following the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the matter.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is prosecuting Ramirez and his companies, USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, for an alleged $1.2 million EB-5 visa scam.

The defendant is accused of obtaining money from his victims as processing fees for their investments in his company, USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme, which would qualify them for the issuance of a USA Green Card. He was however said to have defaulted after collecting their monies.

At his arraignment, Ramirez pleaded “not guilty” to a 12-count charge. He was later re-arraigned on June 24, 2022, on an amended 16-count charge, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

One of the counts in the amended charge alleges that between Feb. 5, 2013, and Feb. 18, 2013, Ramirez and his companies dishonourably converted to their personal use the sum of $545,000 belonging to one Godson Onyemaechi Echegile.

Another count alleges that between July 12, 2012, and November 7, 2012, they dishonourably converted to their personal use the sum of $314,800 belonging to one Abubakar Umar Sadiq.

In a sister suit, Justice Dada also adjourned till September 10, 2024, for judgment in a separate amended nine-count charge bordering on an alleged $368,698.24 fraud brought against the defendant.

One of the counts in the separate charge alleges that on or about July 26, 2013, with intent to defraud, Ramirez and his companies obtained the sum of $250,000 from Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon under false representations regarding an investment in their company.

Another count alleges that on March 5, 2014, Ramirez obtained $50,281.33 from Oludare Talabi under false representations about the United States of America L1 VISA program.

The proceedings experienced several adjournments owing to the failure to file written address by the defense counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lawal Pedro, who is now the Attorney General of Lagos.

The adoption of the final written addresses was eventually held on May 8, 2024.

Following the adoption, Justice Dada has now adjourned the case till September 10, 2024, for judgment.