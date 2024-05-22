Septuagenarian Collapses, Dies Inside Ondo Court

A yet-to-be-identified man has died inside an Ondo State High Court in Oka, in the Ondo West Local Government Area of the South-West state.

The septuagenarian was said to have slumped and died before the court proceedings had begun.

Witnesses reported that the deceased was present to testify as a witness in a case involving his friend.

A staff of the court, who witnessed the incident, said that the septuagenarian collapsed suddenly without any apparent interaction or collision with anyone or anything.

He said, “The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles.

“He didn’t look like someone who was sick and he did not collide with anything or anybody that we may say is the cause of his death.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the incident was not reported to the police.