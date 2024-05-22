Speaker’s Impeachment: Security Agents Take Over Cross River Assembly Complex

Fierce-looking security personnel, on Wednesday, took over the Cross River State Assembly Complex just after the impeachment of the 10th Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, barricading every access to the complex as of the time of filling this report.

The security agents were a combined team of men of the Nigeria Police Force and operatives of the Department of State Services.

Ayambem was impeached over alleged gross misconduct and administrative high handedness.

Findings revealed that the plot to remove Anyambem had been on for months as members have been expressing misgivings at his conduct and modus operandi.

Seventeen members of the 25 members had signed up for his impeachment and the motion for his removal was moved on the floor of the House by member representing Calabar South 1, Hon. Effiong Ekarika and seconded by Charles Omang.

Ayambem represents Ikom 2 State Constituency in the Houses of Assembly.

Channels Television’s reporter observed that a rowdy session ensued after Ayambem was impeached.

One of the lawmakers made a dash for the mace, which is the symbol of authority of the speaker.

However, the legislator with the mace refused to let go, leading to a struggle and a brawl in the the chamber.

Ayambem’s ‘Sins’

According to the impeachment notice obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday, the lawmakers alleged that the impeached speaker misappropriated N48 million meant for the payment of electricity bills of the assembly complex and quarters.

They claimed alleged that Ayambem misappropriated 2 percent of all revenue collected by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) monthly to the tune of N404 million.

“Misappropriation of the sum of N19,437, 844.00 (Nineteen Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred and forty-five Naira) from Local Government deduction and 11 months deductions which he allegedly failed to disclose to members,” the impeachment notice reads.

“Incompetence and wrong conduct of plenary proceedings: Un-parliamentary way of conducting proceedings.

“Appointment of members to move or second motions rather than allowing interested members to raise their hands. Non-compliance with the Cross River State Legislature Funds Management Law 2021.

“Arbitrary approval of expenditure in flagrant breach of the provisions of Section 9(1) of the Cross River State Legislature Funds Management Law 2021.

“Approvals beyond the limit which the Speaker can approve contrary to Section 9(10) of the Cross River State Legislature Funds Management Law 2021.”

Among the lawmakers that signed the impeachment notice were Kingsley Ntui, Okon Owuna, Samuel Neji Abang, Cyril James Omini, Stanley Nsemo, Charles Omang Omang.

Others included Thomas Aruku, Eyo Bassey, Bassey Bassey Effiong, Francis Onete Ogban, Victor Nsa, Ovat Agbor, Pius Ashas Ashakia, Martins Achadu, Effiong Ekarika, Egbe Abeng Egbe, and Hilary Bisong.