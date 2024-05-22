Tinubu Appoints ACM Shehu Mohammed As FRSC Corps Marshal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

This was disclosed in a statement Director of Information & Public Relations for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen on Wednesday.

According to Imohiosen, the appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

He also stated that President Tinubu has tasked the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.