House Of Reps Passes Bill To Revert To Old National Anthem

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to revert to the old national anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”.

The bill was quickly passed through first second and third reading within minutes.

The lead debate for a return to the old anthem by the House Leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, pointed to the need for Nigerians to see the anthem as a national symbol and sign of authority, one which does not deny the realities.

The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.

The Minority Leader, kingsley Chinda, however, opposed the bill, saying the old anthem has a colonial tag which was the reason for the new anthem.

He highlighted that the old anthem was authored and composed by Britons. Mr Chinda questioned the importance of the anthem change at a time of more important challenges in the country.

However, the bill was given expedited passage and subsequently passed by the lawmakers.

At the Senate, the bill scaled through first and second reading.

It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back to the house in two weeks.

The Senators, who appeared unanimous in support of the bill, argued that it would promote better symbol for unity, peace and prosperity, compared to the current one.