Fubara Hails Sanusi On ‘Reinstatement’ As Emir Of Kano

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rejoiced with His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Conveying the governor’s congratulatory message in a statement on Thursday, Fubara’s spokesman, Nelson Chukwudi, said his principal received the report of the reinstatement of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with great excitement.

According to Fubara, it came at a time when Khalifa Sanusi II was in the state to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the economic trajectory of the State.

“I wish the 14th Emir of Kano a successful and fruitful reign that will bring progress and prosperity to the people of the State,” the governor said.

He also urged the “spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano.”

The Kano State House of Assembly has repealed the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law but Governor Abba Yusuf is yet to assign to it.

See the full statement below: