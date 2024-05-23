Nigeria Remains Leading Oil Producer In Africa, Says Minister Of State For Petroleum

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Senator Heineken Lokbobiri says Nigeria remains the leading oil and gas producer in Africa ahead of the likes of Angola and other oil producing countries on the continent.

Mr Lokpobiri while giving an update of the achievements of his ministry, noted that in the past one year president Tinubu has created an enabling environment to boost the confidence of investors in the oil sector.

He noted that so far Nigeria has exceeded the OPEC benchmark producing approximately 1.7million barrels of crude oil per day.

He also mentioned that in the past year , 20billion dollars has been put into investment in the oil sector and a 10billion dollar investment in deep offshore .

The Minister identified the issue of evacuation as one of the hindering factors of crude oil production , regretting the poor state of oil pipelines and the lack of investments in the sector in the past 12 years .

He stressed that the recent meeting with the leadership of Schlumberger will heed positive investments in the sector in due time .

Mr Lokpbiri also mentioned that one of the highest achievement of the ministry is the past year is the stability of peace in the Niger delta region .