Tinubu Has Restored Hope In Minds Of Nigerians, Says FCT Minister Wike

Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike says President Bola Tinubu has restored hope in the minds of Nigerians since taking over about a year ago.

Wike who made the remark during the ministerial sectoral update also highlighted some of the achievements of his ministry within the on year period under review.

The Minister listed the implementation of the FCT service commission, the inclusion of the women secretariat in the FCT which now has a mandate Secretary, the exit of the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account to pave way for access to the FCT’s internally generated revenue for the execution of projects.

Others are: the Improved security (provision of security vehicles and other paraphernalia), Construction of roads, Rehabilitation of The Abuja light rail project, Rehabilitation of school across the FCT, Improved roads and critical infrastructure.

Mr Wike also announced the commissioning of 120kilometres of road in six area councils and other projects to be commissioned from the 27th of May .