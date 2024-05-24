Ademola Lookman, Other Nigerian Players Who Won Major Trophies In Europe

Ademola Lookman stole the show on Wednesday, scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to hand the Italian side their first European trophy.

That victory was against his compatriots Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella who play for the German side.

Leverkusen came into the game unbeaten, eyeing a historic treble after winning the Bundesliga, and hoping to add the Europa League to their cabinet.

A Lookman Show

Africa 🌎 Nigeria 🇳🇬 South London 🥷 Bergamo 💙 This one’s for you 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qPtA5lNC03 — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) May 23, 2024 Advertisement

However, Lookman dashed their hopes with two first-half goals and a third in the second half, ensuring no late comeback for the German side who have made such a habit this season.

His hat trick made him the first player to score thrice in the Europa League, writing his name in history books.

Lookman’s success adds to the list of Nigerian players who excelled across Europe this season by winning trophies with their club sides.

From the English Championship to the German league, the country’s footballers recorded notable achievements this campaign.

Invincible Boniface, Tella

In Germany, the duo of Boniface and Tella flew Nigeria’s flag high, winning the Bundesliga with Leverkusen. It was even more fascinating as they did it without losing a game to dethrone perennial winners Bayern Munich. That was Leverkusen’s first-ever Germany league title, a feat that has earned them rave reviews.

Boniface and Tella played key roles in Leverkusen’s triumphal season. The former won the Rookie of the Year prize despite missing out for months with injury.

Iheanacho, Ndidi Return To EPL In Style

Away from Germany, two other Nigerians also emerged winners in the English Championship. Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi helped Leicester City earn a return to the Premier League, claiming the Championship title alongside.

Welcome back to the Premier League, Senior man Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi🏆 pic.twitter.com/W4OWsZKGGJ — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) May 4, 2024

Troost-Ekong Clinch Greek Title

Back in Greece, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong returned from a long injury layoff after a brilliant outing at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to win the Greek Super League title with PAOK FC.

Christy Ucheibe Wins Quadruple

GOD IS NOT DONE WITH ME YET🔝 IT IS A QUADRUPLE 🏆🏆🏆🏆 TOO MUCH BLESSINGS IN ONE SEASON 🙏🏾 BELIEVE AND TRUST IN GOD HE WILL ALWAYS COME THROUGH FOR YOU🙏🏾 SUPERTAÇA✅

TAÇA DA LIGA✅

LIGA BPI✅

TAÇA DE PORTUGAL✅

#UC16 @SlbFem @LigaBpi pic.twitter.com/iDu0HHKlAv — Ucheibe Christy (@UcheibeC) May 20, 2024

Apart from the men, Super Falcons’ midfield engine room Christy Ucheibe won a quadruple of trophies in Portugal.

Her team Benfica won the Liga BPI (Portuguese league), Taca de Portugal Feminina (Portuguese Women’s Cup), Taca de Liga Feminina (Portuguese Women’s League Cup), and the Super Taca de Portugal Feminina (Portuguese Women’s Super Cup).

Peter Olayinka Shines In Serbia

In Serbia, Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka was part of the Red Star Belgrade’s double-winning side.

They emerged as winners of the SuperLiga and Belgian Cup.