Police Arrest Officer For Allegedly Gunning Down Abuja Resident

Police authorities in Abuja have arrested an officer for allegedly gunning down a resident of the area.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh said the “tragic and unprecedented incident” which resulted in the “untimely demise of one Oyebuchi Anene ‘m’ of Byazhin in Abuja took place on May 22, 2024, at about 9:45 pm”.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the FCT Benneth Igweh has “directed the DC Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

“While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the CP expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large.”

The commissioner was quoted as condemning the “unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer” and assuring the family and the public of swift justice”.