Police Bust POS Scam Syndicate In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has busted a four-man syndicate of fraudsters who specialised in swapping Point of Sale (POS) machines to empty victims’ accounts.

Investigation revealed that the syndicate criminally swapped the POS machines of unsuspecting victims with fake ones that looked identical, and then criminally withdrew money from the victims’ accounts.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested on May 12, 2024, at about 1000hrs following a tip-off.

He explained that the suspects confessed to committing the offence during the investigation.

He further identified the suspects as (1) Abdulhakeem Haruna alias Tainure, m, age 20, of Magamar Jibia, Jibia LGA, (2) Habibu Kabir alias Latti, m, age 28, of Sabuwar Unguwa quarters, Katsina LGA, (3) Aminu Abubakar, m, age 27, of Barhim quarters, and (4) Abubakar Bishir alias Dogari, m, age 25, of Sabon Titin Kwado, Katsina.

According to the Police Spokesman, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, commended the operatives for a job well done, urging members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the command for swift and decisive action.

He pledged the commitment of the command to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that fraudsters are brought to book and members of the public are protected from their criminal activities.

“The suspects had swindled five victims who are mostly business owners a total sum of four million, seven hundred and sixty-three thousand, six hundred naira (₦4,763,600) as four (4) POS machines were recovered in their possession”, he noted.

The Command has also succeeded in arresting one, Umar Musbahu, m, of Behind Garka Quarters, Daura LGA, a suspected armed robber/tricycle snatcher.

Musbahu, a member of a syndicate of suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising commercial tricyclists (KEKE NAPEP) in the state, was arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies targeting unsuspecting commercial tricycle riders.

“On May 16, 2024, at about 2225 hrs, at Barhim roundabout, with the aid of some good Samaritans, our operatives succeeded in arresting the suspect while attempting to rob a commercial tricycle rider as other members of the syndicate escaped.

“The syndicates’ modus operandi is to drug their victims by offering them drinks laced with sedatives before robbing them of their tricycles. However, during the arrest, as efforts are being made to apprehend them.

“In the course of an investigation, two (2) other victims identified the suspect, corroborating his involvement in the crimes robbing them of their tricycles valued at one million, six hundred thousand naira (₦1,600,000.00) and two million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦2,250,000.00) respectively.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned one (1) Abdulrahman, m, of Jibia and (2) Dan Hajiya, m, of Katsina state both now at large; efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects. An investigation is currently ongoing.

The Command also disclosed the arrest of two suspected rapists.

“On May 13, 2024, at about 1800 hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Nasiru Yusuf, m, age 53, and one Sani Ahmed, m, aged 25 years all of Batagarawa low-cost, Batagarawa LGA, Katsina, in connection with a suspected rape of a sixteen (16) year old girl.

“The duo criminally conspired and lured the victim (name withheld) into the room of the second suspected situated at the above-mentioned address where they forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim. Upon receipt of the report, promptly detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the duo.

“During the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence. Suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation”, he stated.