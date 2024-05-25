Edo LP Suspends National Chairman Julius Abure

The Labour Party in Edo State has suspended the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

This is following the party’s state executive ratifying Abure’s membership suspension from Arue, Ward 3, Esan North-East Local Government Area, as conveyed in a letter dated 14th May, 2024 and addressed to Abure.

In a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Friday night where state, local government leaders and other members of the party were present, the LP Esan North East LG Chairman, Patrick Onogbenin, disclosed that he had on 14th May, received a letter from the Ward 3 Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, detailing Abure’s membership suspension from Arue Ward 3, Esan North East Local Government Area.

According to Onogbenin, he had subsequently deliberated the issues raised with other members of the party’s executive in the local government and upon conclusion that the reasons for the suspension were weighty enough wrote to the state executive for ratification of the suspension.

READ ALSO: Nigeria No Longer Bleeding, Will Now Move To Prosperity – Tinubu

The state chairman of the labour party, Kelly Ogbaloi who received and read the two letters said considering the contents of the letters and reasons given for the suspension, the state executive had no choice but to ratify the suspension which had been ratified and upheld at the local government level.

“The state executive council is extremely reluctant to ordinarily adopt this kind of situation but I must tell you that tonight we are very constrained and have no options whatsoever at our disposal to refuse this presentation.

“This is more so when it is indeed coming from the very ward where barrister Julius Abure originates. We therefore find no iota of evidence that has the capacity to prohibit us from agreeing to ratify the suspension

“On behalf of the state executive committee we have the suspension ratified. Please take notice that you have been suspended from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government, Edo State.

“This decision was reached after a rigorous deliberation by members of the ward in consideration of your high-handedness, antiparty activities in the administration of the party and other myriads of allegations of fraud levelled against you which are currently under investigation.”