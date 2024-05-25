Emirship Tussle: NNPP Warns Against State Of Emergency In Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has warned against the declaration of a state of emergency in Kano State due to the current Emirship tussle in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesman for the party, Ladipo Johnson, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security agencies to subvert the will of the people in the state.

“The on-going situation should not be an excuse to declare a state of emergency which would then translate to achieving what Ganduje and the APC could not achieve through their regrettable actions up to the Supreme Court as the people of Kano are steadfast to resist attempts to subvert their mandate freely given to Governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP,” Johnson stated.

USING SECURITY AGENTS TO INTIMIDATE THE PEOPLE OF KANO STATE OVER EMIRSHIP STOOL POSES GRAVE DANGER TO NIGERIA’S DEMOCRACY

The on -going siege on Kano State, especially, the Palace of the Emir of Kano by soldiers and other security agents is nothing but a show of shame and a threat to the democracy which some Nigerians shed their blood to enthrone.

Nigerians were embarrassed since early Saturday morning to see the deployment of soldiers and other security agents around the vicinity of the Emir of Kano’s Palace, in what seems like plan to overturn the Constitutionally backed restructuring and restoration of the lost glory of the Kano State Emirate Council. This is a process which went through the whole gamut of law amendment processes.

The drafters of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, in their wisdom have given the different tiers of Government in the country (Federal, State, and Local Government) different spheres of responsibilities and the administration of Local Governments and Chieftaincy matters exclusively to the States.

So, since when did it become the Constitutional responsibility of the Federal Government to be installing traditional rulers.

The Kano State Legislature vested with the powers to repeal, amend or enact laws having duly followed established principles repealed the Kano Emirate Law (2019), which removed the 14th Emir of Kano, HRM Mohammed Sanusi 11, and restored him to office.

How did this warrant the deployment of soldiers and other security agents to Kano State to reverse a law duly passed by the State legislature.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) therefore faulted alleged forceful return of deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to Kano through the might of the Federal Government. This was a threat to peace and harmony in the state.

The party’s position followed claims by Kano Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, that the former Emir was brought to Kano on Friday surrounded by soldiers through the office of a highly placed government official from Abuja.

NNPP is aware of the grand plan to snatch Kano State by all means, following the earlier failed attempt to grab it through the Courts. We are therefore advising these desperate politicians to desist from testing the resolve of Kano electorates who freely and overwhelmingly gave their mandate to Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State.

We are using this medium to appeal to Elders in the country, leaders of thought, and Nigerians in general as well as the International Community to prevail on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call to Order members of his party who are bent on throwing Kano State and indeed the entire North into turmoil just to realise their selfish ambition. Since those affected have approached the Court of law for redress, they should allow the process to complete its cycle instead of resorting to Arm – Twisting the Governor of Kano State.

The unleashing of security agencies controlled by the APC led Federal Government to coerce and the stultify the government of Kano State from performing its constitutionally donated duties is a gross violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a fundamental breach of the hallowed principles of Separation of Powers as enunciated in the 1999 Construction of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and must be vehemently resisted by all lovers of our democracy.

The on-going scenario in Kano where soldiers are deployed to upturn a properly enacted law by the State legislature and State Police Commissioner will bluntly refuse an instruction by a Sitting Governor as we are witnessing in Kano portend grave danger to our democracy.

The refusal of the State Commissioner of Police to carry out the order of Governor Abba Yusuf to arrest the deposed Emir for attempting to cause violence and public disorder through his conduct was disrespecting to the Governor as the Chief Security Officer in the State.

The position of the Commissioner of Police Kano State on the ex-parte order is amusing! How often have our good friends obeyed court orders? Now they want to “obey” an order (if it was indeed granted), that was granted after the act was completed. We all know that “you cannot restrain a completed act” since the government action had taken place long before the controversial court’s pronouncement.

It should be noted that when Muhammadu Sanusi 11 was deposed, he did not resort to any act that could lead to violence and destabilize the State, instead he abided by the law. Nigerians expected the same from the now deposed emir.

The on-going situation should not be an excuse to declare a state of emergency which would then translate to achieving what Ganduje and the APC could not achieve through their regrettable actions up to the Supreme Court as the people of Kano are steadfast to resist attempts to subvert their mandate freely given to Governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

Ladipo Johnson Esq

National Publicity Secretary

NNPP