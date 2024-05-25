Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fuel tanker has exploded at the Ibafo area of the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, outward of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred around 7am on Saturday around the Ago Igbala area of the Ibafo LGA.

In a statement, the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said its operatives, alongside other first responders have put out the burning tanker.

A spokesperson for the FRSC, Florence Okpe, said no life was lost in the accident.

“A total of five persons were involved — all male adults,” she said

According to her, it was a lone accident involving an Iveco Truck with no registration number on it.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was overspeeding as the vehicle lost control and crashed. The tanker was loaded with fuel and no casualties was recorded.

“The rescue operation has come to a conclusion but traffic managers are still managing the traffic situation caused by the crash,” she said.