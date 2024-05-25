Kwara Correctional Service Controller Is Dead

Controller of the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adeyinka Oyun, is dead.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Adegbulugbe Olumide, the controller died “suddenly” in early hours of Saturday.

Olumide said that Oyun was in the office until 6pm on Friday.

“We regret to announce the sudden death of Controller Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, who passed on to glory in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

“Until his demise, he was the Controller of Correctional Service, Kwara State Command. AA Oyun was in the office until 6pm on Friday, May 24, 2024.

“His sudden death is a colossal loss to the entire staff of the command. He was an active, dedicated, committed and a transparent leader.

“His burial arrangement will be announced later.”