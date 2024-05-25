NSA Office Denies Backing Deposed Kano Emir

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has denied claims that the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, described the claims as false.

Mijinyawa, who spoke in Abuja, was reacting to the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who had accused the NSA of facilitating the return of the dethroned emir.

Earlier the deputy governor said the law was clear on the process for the coronation of an emir and that “nobody has any right to interfere or enforce anyone on Kano people”.

He had accused Ribadu of “using security” to intimidate the people of the state.

However, the NSA, through his spokesperson, stated emphatically that the office of the NSA did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado Bayero to the state.

Ado Bayero returned to the state early on Saturday, some 48 hours after he was dethroned by Governor Abba Kabir and replaced with Muhammadu Sanusi II.