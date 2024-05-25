Police Vow To Enforce Court Order Stopping Dissolution Of Kano Emirates

The Kano State Police Command has said it will enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Hussain Gumel, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Bompai Kano on Saturday.

During the briefing, the police boss vowed to maintain law and other, assuring that security agencies won’t spare anyone trying to temper with the peace across the state.

“Let me also remind you that the position of the law is very clear as whoever, under whatever guise is found to be planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State or feel that he she can jeopardize the existing security settings in the State will be arrested and made to face full wrath of the law.

“Therefore, as the Police Command is leading other security agencies to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence for overriding interests, miscreants should steer clear of violence in all its ramifications and should not take advantage or hijack the current situation to launch unprovoked attack on people, property and infrastructure of the State. Any person found with such tendency will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the law of the land

“The combined security agencies in the State have set out all machinery in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order as the safety and security of all the inhabitants in the State remain sacrosanct,” Gumel said.