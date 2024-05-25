Tinubu In Lagos To Commission Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Others

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to commission the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion.

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, before culminating in Cross River.

The project, which has caused some buildings to be demolished, has attracted a barrage of intense criticisms from many Nigerians who strongly felt that the timing of the project was wrong but Works Minister, Dave Umahi, said the project is in the best interest of Nigerians.

In a statement on Saturday, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the President will commission a number of projects to celebrate his one-year anniversary.

“In Lagos on Sunday, the President will inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island. The reconstructed road which began under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

“On the same day, President Tinubu will formally inaugurate, by virtual means, the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing. He will also commission, virtually, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country,” the statement partly read.

“President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of commissioning. He will first inaugurate the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him.

“On Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Complex, named after him.

“President Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro. He will symbolically join a train ride to the city centre.

“After the train ride, President Tinubu will also inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters.

“On Friday 31 May, President Tinubu will commission the NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) Reverse Engineering Centre at Utako.”