Former EFCC Chairman Larmode Is Dead

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has died at the age of 61.

Lamorde reportedly died in Egypt where he was receiving medical treatment.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, described it as sudden and shocking. He said Lamorde served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti-graft fighter.

“He will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large. The Commission prays for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC and the entire nation,” the EFCC spokesman’s statement added.

Larmode was the EFCC chairman between 2012 and 2015.

President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on November 23, 2011, after the removal of Farida Waziri.

The Senate confirmed him as the third substantive chairman of the commission on February 15, 2012.

Lamorde was born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa State, and attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna State where he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

Having joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986, Lamorde was made pioneer director of operations when the EFCC was created in 2003.

He was first made acting chairman in January 2008 before Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

On his return to the EFCC in 2010, Lamorde replaced Stephen Otitoju as director of operations.

On November 23, 2011, Lamorde, who was at the time an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), was again appointed acting chairman.

He held the position of chairman at the EFCC until November 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu.