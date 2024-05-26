Gunmen Kill Three Persons In Attack On Ebonyi Community

Gunmen have killed three persons on Saturday night in an attack on the Akpoha community of Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated guns in two motorcycles started and shot sporadically. This led to the death of three persons.

Many residents of the community were also wounded during the assault.

READ ALSO: Two Killed, Seven Abducted In Ebonyi Community Attack

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command Joshua Ukandu told Channels Television on Sunday that operatives of the command are on the trail of the assailants.

He promised that the perpetrators of what he described as a heinous act must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a morgue while investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the attack, he added.