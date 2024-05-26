Police Arrest Three In Kaduna Over Attempt To Sneak In Drugs To Detainees

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested three suspects for an alleged attempt to smuggle hard drugs concealed in a loaf of bread to another suspect in police custody.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer Mansir Hassan says the three suspects were found with an unspecified quantity of drugs concealed in a loaf of bread.

He gave the identity of the arrested suspects as John Solomon (male, 38 years), Kunle Oluwale (male, 45 years), and James Daniel Baba (male, 45 years).

According to the police spokesman, the three suspects who are all residents of Sabon Wuse, Abuja, were arrested at the charge room of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna.

The suspects were found with a Bomtel handset and an unspecified quantity of drugs hidden inside a loaf of bread. They attempted to persuade the Charge Room Officer (CRO) to deliver the loaf of bread to one Gideon Amao, a suspect currently under investigation by the SCID.

“Photographs of the suspects and the recovered items have been taken. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated in due course,” he said.

Following the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Audu Dabigi warned officers on duty to remain vigilant and observant to avoid unfortunate incidences