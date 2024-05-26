Road Crash On Sagamu/Mosinmi Road Kills Four, Injures Four Others

Four people have been killed in an accident which occurred around Monsinmi on Sagamu/Ikorodu Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, while four others were injured

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, the accident involved two vehicles, a Sienna with registration number LND945EL and White Convoy Bus.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speed and wrongful overtaking which led to rear collision of the two vehicles.

“Rescue operation was carried out today, Sunday, 26th May, 2024, by a team from Federal Roads Safety Corps Mosimi Unit Command at MRI on a crash that occurred at about 1240 hrs.

“Eight people were involved in the crash. A total of four people were killed while four others were injured,” she said

The injured victims were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga, Ogijo, while the family took custody of the corpses.

The Sector Commander of the Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga, has however sympathized with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to desist from over speeding and give total attention to driving, as it is very important to be sure of when to overtake.

He further urged motorists to ensure road markings on overtaking are obeyed.