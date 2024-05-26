Tinubu Mourns Emeritus Professor Ayodeji Banjo

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the late Emeritus Professor Ayodeji Banjo, who passed away at the age of 90.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Nglelale on Sunday.

Professor Banjo was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan from 1984 to 1991, and also former Chairman of the Board of the National Universities Commission and former Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and Ajayi Crowther.

“President Tinubu mourns the academic par excellence, who only recently turned 90, describing him as a stout beacon of professional and moral excellence.

“The President celebrates the life and legacies of the late Emeritus Professor of English, renowned for his immense contributions to the development of education in Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added that the President commiserated with the family of Professor Banjo and the academic community while praying to God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest.

Late Banjo reportedly died on Friday, 22 days after celebrating his 90th birthday.