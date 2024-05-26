Tojemarine, Safety Babes Secure Top Spots In Handball League

Tojemarine Academy and Safety Babes have secured top spots at the conclusion of the first phase of this year’s Ardova Handball Premier League in Benin City, Edo State.

Tojemarine Academy finished the phase unbeaten and led the men’s table with 33 points following their 36-26 victory over Benue Buffaloes.

They have four points more than Rima Strikers in second place with 29 points after they defeated De Defenders 32-25.

Title holders, Niger United dropped to third following their 25-20 defeat against another former champions Safety Shooters who moved to fourth with 27 points.

Four-time champions Kano Pillars defeated Sunshine Kings 24-22 to stay in 5th place with 25 points while Lagos Seasiders will need to improve their performance in the final phase following a 31-26 loss to Correction Boys who are in 7th position with 21 points.

In the women’s category, Safety Babes remained unbeaten in almost two years and led the table with 27 points following a 32-24 victory over Rivers Queens . Rivers Queens are in 6th position with 19 points.

Defender Babes are in second position with 23 points.

Former champions Plateau Peacocks fought back to defeat Seasider Babes 34-32.

The result ensured Plateau Peacocks stayed in 5th position with 19 points while Seasider Babes jumped to 7th position with 15 points.

The final two of the Ardova Handball Premier League will hold in Lagos later in the year where the eventual winners in both categories will be determined.

RESULTS OF MATCHDAY 11

FEMALE

1) Rivers Queens–Safety Babes 24–32.

2) Seasider Babes–Plateau Peacocks 32–34.

MALE

1) Kano Pillars–Sunshine Kings 24–22.

2) D:Defenders–Rima Strikers 25–32.

3) Tojemarine Academy–Benue Buffaloes 36–26.

4) Lagos Seasiders–Correction Boys 26–31.

5) Adamawa Warriors–Confluence Stars 10–00

6) Niger United–Safety Shooters 20–25.