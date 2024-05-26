VIDEO: Seek Help From Atiku, Others, Udenta Tells Tinubu

A founding secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) Udenta Udenta has asked President Bola Tinubu to seek help in running the country from Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerians.

Tinubu defeated Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Since the unification of the exchange rate and the removal of fuel subsidy, the cost of living has ballooned. But to arrest the situation, Udenta wants Tinubu to work with well-meaning Nigerians.

“He needs a lot of help. There is nothing shameful about seeking help. The nation is in trouble which means his presidency is in trouble. The first help will come from his political opponents,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.