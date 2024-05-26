Tinubu Flags Off Construction Of Lagos-Calabar Road, Says Project A Symbol Of Hope

President Bola Tinubu has flagged off the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

The event took place in the Victoria Area of Lagos State on Sunday and was attended by top government dignitaries including the Minister of Works Dave Umahi, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio among others.

Others include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; his Ogun counterpart Dapo Abiodun, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and the Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

During the event, President Tinubu expressed optimism that the road will be completed, describing the flag-off as his “bragging day”.

“It’s my bragging day,” he said. “We said we would do this road. We will do this road. We are determined to do it.”

‘Symbol of Hope’

Since the commencement of the project in March, several high-profile Nigerians especially members of the opposition have faulted it.

A former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi who flew the Labour Party (LP) flag in the 2023 presidential election have both criticised the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project which will gulp N15 trillion.

Claims of a lack of transparency in the awarding of the project, the cost as well as the demolition of structures have continued to make headlines.

The Federal Government later reverted to the gazetted route within some kilometres of the highway project to avoid damaging some submarine cables.

But during the flag-off event, Tinubu said the project is a beacon of hope to Nigerians. According to him, it will connect communities, and bring jobs to people.

“We have a road that will outlive all of us here. That is how to build the future. The project is more than a mere road. It is a symbol of hope, unity, and prosperity. It will connect communities, bring prosperity to people, and create opportunities for millions of our people. For our nation to excel, we just have to be bold and courageous in our endeavours,” he said.

Tinubu also commended Umahi for his efforts thus far in the project, saying when completed, it would be of immense benefit to the country’s tourism space.