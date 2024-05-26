VIDEO: Zamafara Governor Lawal, Commissions Projects To Mark One Year Anniversary

The governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal on Sunday commissioned several projects in the state to mark his one year anniversary as governor

Gov Lawal was present at Gummi to commission the Almajiri Integrated Qur’anic Education Centre,

The governor indicated that the school was aimed at properly integrating the students into society and discouraging them from vices.

Also present as a guest of honour was the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, who stated that the project was a vital part of Islamic education for Muslim faithful in the worship of God

”You cannot worship Allah if you are not educated, so we take Islamic education as important in our life,” the Sultan said.

