11 Killed As Bandits Invade Katsina Village

No fewer than 11 people were reportedly killed in a fresh bandit attack on Unguwar Lamido Village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums, wielding dangerous weapons, such as AK-47 rifles, reportedly launched the an attack on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 around 10pm.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement, said, the police mobilised operatives in collaboration with members of the vigilantes and responded to the attack.

The command described as misleading claims that the bandits shot dead about 40 people.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, CP A.A. Musa, psc+, while expressing his condolences to the friends and families of the victims, condemned the attack. He further ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and deployed additional assets to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The investigation is ongoing, as the command is working closely with relevant stakeholders and members of the community to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“We urge anyone with useful information that will assist the investigation to come forward and assist us in bringing the perpetrators to justice”, the statement added.