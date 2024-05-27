Alleged Murder: Family Of Late Opara Demand Prosecution Of Suspects

The family of the Late Levi Opara a 46-year-old engineer who allegedly died in police custody after his arrest has called on the Federal and State governments, the Attorney General of the federation and the Inspector General of police to expedite action in ensuring that the suspected police officers allegedly responsible for the murder of the deceased is immediately arraigned in court to face the wrath of the law.

The late engineer was said to have been arrested by officers of the Imo state police command on the order of his wife on Sunday 15th October 2023 after a little family misunderstanding.

However, all efforts to secure his bail within 24 hours of arrest proved abortive, according to Ihuoma Opara the deceased daughter.

Family members who were present at the police station were asked to come back on Wednesday 18th October 2023 but unfortunately, on getting back, they were told he developed a sickness in custody and after rushing him to the police clinic he died.

Addressing journalists in Owerri the Imo state capital, the children of Opara said it is unfortunate that after three different autopsy reports confirmed that the deceased was tortured and starved to death in police detention, the Police officers allegedly involved who were earlier arrested have been freed without arraigning them in court,

While disagreeing with the position of the police over the death of their late father, they demanded an autopsy which according to them would reveal otherwise

Even though the police officers allegedly involved were arrested and detained, the family disclosed that the officers had been released without any arraignment in court.

Since the case file has been transferred from the Imo state police command to the Nigerian police zone 9 headquarters in Umuahia the Abia state capital, the spokesman of the zone Bruno Iheanetu said the release of the police officers including a police inspector was due to a recommendation by the Department of Public Prosecution which have carried out diligent investigation into the matter.

He added that the DPP has also asked that a fresh autopsy be conducted to ascertain the through cause of death.

