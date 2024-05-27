Bureau Commences Investigation Into Derailment Of Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it has commenced an investigation into a train derailment that occurred on Sunday at Jere station.

The incident involved the passenger train KA2/loco 2702 en route to Idu Station, Abuja from Rigasa Station, Kaduna.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary fact-finding undertaken by investigators revealed that the train was travelling at a speed of 90 km/h in the section leading up to Jere station.

The train, which departed Rigasa at 8:00am with 685 passengers and crew on board, was said to have approached Jere station at approximately 9:28am.

However, while navigating a switch point north of Jere Station, the Bureau said the baggage van and one passenger coach derailed. The derailed coaches were then dragged approximately 86 feet from the switch point before coming to a stop.

Two drivers, two train guards, three travelling ticket collectors, 20 police escorts, and four bomb disposal unit members were onboard the train alongside passengers.

“Thankfully, no passengers or crew members were injured. Following the incident, all passengers safely disembarked and were transported with the rear locomotive and the remaining 8 coaches to Abuja, where they arrived at 12:32 PM, slightly behind the scheduled arrival time of 10:17 AM.

“The front locomotive, the derailed BVA, the derailed coach, and another unaffected coach remained at the site of the incident,” the statement partly read.

The NSIB added that its investigation seeks to determine the circumstances that led to the derailment.

“The investigation will examine factors such as the train’s speed, track conditions, mechanical components, and operational procedures. As part of the investigation process, the NSIB will collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to analyse data from the On-Train Monitoring Recorder (OTMR) and other critical sources of information.”

“The safety of passengers and crew is paramount, and NSIB is committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent reoccurrence and improve the safety of our railway systems,” NSIB boss, Alex Badeh, was quoted as saying.

“Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the statement added, urging the public to exercise patience and refrain from speculating on the causes of the derailment until the investigation is concluded and factual findings are presented.