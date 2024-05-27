Entering The Gaming Universe: Exploring The Innovative Infinix GT 20 Pro And GT VERSE

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for all young consumers, is making bold strides in the gaming world with the introduction of the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the launch of a comprehensive gaming ecosystem known as GT VERSE.

This move is part of Infinix’s broader vision to create a holistic gaming ecosystem that caters to the evolving needs of tech-savvy, youthful audiences globally.

The journey began with the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which marked the brand’s entry into the gaming-focused market, showcasing its potential to blend style with performance. Building on this foundation, the newly unveiled Infinix GT 20 Pro is a game changer in the truest sense.

It elevates the gaming experience with substantial upgrades in both hardware and software, setting new benchmarks in the competitive gaming segment.

Infinix’s expansion doesn’t stop at smartphones. The launch of the Infinix GTBOOK—a high-performance gaming laptop—further extends its ecosystem. This addition signals a serious commitment to building a versatile and immersive gaming environment, the GT VERSE.

Designed in collaboration with Nvdia, the GTBOOK features state-of-the-art CPU and GPU technologies, sophisticated cooling systems, and displays with high refresh rates, all wrapped in a sleek, gamer-centric design that echoes the Infinix GT series’ ethos.

Together, the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the GTBOOK embody a futuristic vision that not only enhances gaming performance but also integrates seamlessly into the lifestyle of modern gamers, offering them a gateway into the expansive and thrilling GT VERSE. This strategic expansion reinforces Infinix’s dedication to empowering gamers with the tools they need to explore new worlds, conquer virtual challenges, and enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

“We believe that from laptops and smartphones to earphones, smartwatches, and even cooling fans, every gaming enthusiast harbors a vision of total immersion. GT VERSE embodies this vision, and its emergence is designed to bring players’ dreams into reality.” — Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix

Pricing & Availability:

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is now in authorized retail outlets across Nigeria, featuring captivating colors such as Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver. With generous memory configurations of 12+256GB, this powerful smartphone provides ample storage space to fulfill all your digital needs.

