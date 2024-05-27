Food Security: FG Injects ₦309bn Into Agriculture In One Year, Says Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has said that an estimated ₦309bn was injected into the Nigerian economy through harvest in the last year, as a way of ensuring food security by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The minister announced while giving an update on the achievements of the ministry at the ongoing 3rd ministerial sectoral update, as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the president.

kyari revealed that as part of efforts to address food and nutrition security, the government has launched dry season farming with cultivation of 118, 657 hectares of wheat in 15 states in an acceleration of all-year-round farming, procured and distributed to all states and the FCT 58,500 metric tones of milled rice to dampen escalating prices, and fortified crops with vitamin A micronutrient to enrich nutrition content and health value of commodities.

In response to persistent food inflation, the minister explained that the government has also taken measures to distribute 60, 432 metric tones of improved seeds, 887,255 metric tones of seedlings and 62, 328 metric tones of inorganic fertilisers and equipment to farmers across different value chains to enhance production.

He further mentioned the improvement of farmland security with the provision of additional resources to agro rangers and other security agencies.

Senator kyari also highlighted the efforts of the government in response to livestock production and animal health, control of pests and diseases, strengthening mechanisation, and agricultural research activities amongst others

He noted that the government has intensified efforts on the production and processing of soybean, sesame, ginger and hibiscus for export.

President Tinubu assumed office on the 29th of May, 2003.

He was in Lagos State on Saturday to begin the commissioning of projects completed under his administration as part of activities to celebrate his one year in office.

A State House press statement titled, “President Tinubu Set To Inaugurate Projects To Mark One Year In Office,” and signed by the Special Adviser Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the president will also commission other projects across the country in the week.

“In Lagos on Sunday, the President will inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island. The reconstructed road which began under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

“On the same day, President Tinubu will formally inaugurate, by virtual means, the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing.

“He will also commission, virtually, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

“The high point of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the iconic Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion,” it read.

The statement noted that work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

It further noted that Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to continue the commissioning spree.