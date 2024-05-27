Obi Not Interested In A Merger That Is Only Seeking Power, Says Tanko

Yunusa Tanko says Peter Obi will only work in a merger that makes Nigeria work and not one that is only interested in seeking power.

There have been reports about a possible merger between Obi and other political leaders to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) just one year after he contested the 2023 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner.

While commenting on the matter, Tanko who is the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director of the Media, Labour Party (LP), said his principal is interested in seeing Nigeria work and thus will only partner with those who have similar values.

“His Excellency, Peter Gregory is not interested in a merger that is only for the interest of seeking power. He is interested in a merger that will bring Nigerians out of the poverty level, bringing the Nigerian people to a comfortable state of health care,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Making sure Nigerians have potable drinking water; making sure the problem of power supply is being solved.

“So, therefore, he is interested strongly in a merger that is driven by ideology and a programme. But if it’s only for the purpose of power, he is not interested.”

He said any merger between Obi and others will be subjected to scrutiny, ensuring values are in alignment.

‘I Don’t See the Possibility’

Some weeks back, Obi and Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met to discuss issues affecting the country.

The meeting with the former vice president who was also the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election triggered claims of a merger between the duo.

While Obi has also met other leaders and stakeholders across the country, a former House of Representatives member Tajudeen Yusuf does not see the former Anambra governor and Atiku forming a merger.

“They have worked together before in 2019. It would not be out of place if they work together again. I am not in their minds but I don’t see the possibility,” he said.

He cited Atiku’s comment about his willingness to continue contesting presidential elections.

“They met a few days ago and after the meeting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out to say he will continue to contest as long as he’s alive and healthy,” he said.

“To me, that was to send a signal to those, especially the media, who were running with the notion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar might step down and shelve his political ambition for Peter. But the follow-up statement a week later clarified that.”

The former lawmaker thinks both men may contest the poll in 2027 which makes talks of a merger difficult.