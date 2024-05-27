Tinubu To Commission Navy’s New Warships, Helicopters — Ogalla

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will commission three newly acquired war ships and two helicopters for use by the Nigerian Navy.

At an interdenominational church service to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 68th Anniversary Celebration in Abuja on Sunday, Vice Admiral Ogalla, also said the President will declare open the International Maritime Exhibition in which international and local maritime security-related companies will show case their products and services.

The Chief of the Naval Staff further asked all officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy to maintain utmost professionalism while serving with dedication, and patriotism.

He stressed on the need for team work and effective collaboration to stem the tide of insecurity and oil theft in the country.

The event, which held at the Queen of Martyr Catholic Church Mogadishu Cantonment, was attended by dignitaries in public and private sector along with senior military and para-military officers and their family members.