BREAKING: Senate Pardons, Recalls Suspended Senator Abdul Ningi

The Senate has pardoned and recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, who was suspended on March 12, 2024.

The recall process was initiated on Tuesday after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of the suspended senator. He pledged to assume full responsibility for Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.

The senator’s conduct during the period of suspension has been a matter of scrutiny and debate within the legislative body.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the unconditional recall of Ningi after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Akpabio emphasised the senator’s resourcefulness and described him as a valued member of the Senate, adding that the decision to recall Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.

Ningi was recalled some two weeks to the end of his three-month suspension which is supposed to terminate on June 12, 2024.

Back Story

On March 12, 2024, the Senate suspended Ningi over allegations of N3.7trn padding of the 2024 Budget.

Ningi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was suspended for three months after a long stormy session in the red chamber.

READ ALSO: Ningi’s Civilian Coup To Unseat Akpabio Failed, Bamidele Alleges

Akpabio, who had described Ningi’s offences as “grievous”, conducted a voice vote during which most of the lawmakers voted in support of Ningi’s suspension for three months.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ningi’s Allegations

In an interview, Ningi had claimed that the Federal Government was operating two versions of the 2024 budget and that the N28.7 trillion Budget passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu was skewed against the North.

Many Senators and the Presidency had pounced on Ningi, describing his claims as “far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”.

Ningi would later deny saying that the country was operating two budgets but insisted that only N25trn of the budget was tied to projects while N3.7trn had no project tied to it.