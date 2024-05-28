Cross River Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Speaker Ayambem

The Cross River State House of Assembly has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker Elvert Ayambem.

The motion for a vote of confidence was made in the plenary session on Tuesday, by the member representing Yakurr 1 State Constituency Cyril James Omini.

It was seconded by the member representing Etung State Constituency Kingsley Ntui and received unanimous support from the legislators.

Omini said restoring order to the assembly is necessary to support the state governor’s efforts to grow the state.

According to him, the vote represents the members’ cooperation and unity in their efforts to raise the standard of living for Cross River State residents.

He stated that the lawmakers’ decision was an affirmation of their dedication to supporting Governor Bassey Otu’s sound governance and the advancement of the state.

On May 22, a crisis erupted in the parliament as 17 out of the 25-member Assembly impeached Ayambem over an allegation of financial misappropriation.

With the vote of confidence passed on the speaker by the lawmakers, the crisis in Cross River State House of Assembly which started on 24th May, 2024, has been put to rest.