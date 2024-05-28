Ex-EFCC Chairman Lamorde Laid To Rest, Shettima, Others Mourn

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde has been laid to rest.

He was buried in Abuja on Tuesday, days after his passage.

At the funeral service attended by top dignitaries from across the country, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Lamorde’s life was one guided by integrity, justice, and accountability.

READ ALSO: ‘His Footprints Will Remain Indelible’, Olukoyede Pays Tribute To Lamorde

‘A Legacy Of Integrity’

“Today, we gather not only to bid farewell to a dedicated public servant but also to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of justice and integrity,” Shettima said in a statement by his spokesman Stanley Nkwocha.

“As we offer our sincere prayers for the departed soul, let us also renew our resolve to walk the path of righteousness. The fight against corruption is a sacred duty, and it is incumbent upon us to purge our institutions of any traces of graft for the sake of our nation and our future generations.

“The Jana’iza (funeral prayer) reminds us of the ephemeral nature of this world and the certainty of the hereafter. Let us strive to leave behind a legacy of integrity, just as Ibrahim Lamorde dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice and the eradication of financial crimes.

“I call upon all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite in this noble cause. Together, we can build a nation where corruption has no place, and the principles of the Qur’an guide our actions and decisions.”

Aside from Shettima, other dignitaries who were at the funeral include Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

Others were the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu; a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; the Chief Whip of the Senate Ali Ndume; the Director General of Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; a former Secretary to Government of the Federation Yayale Ahmed; a former Governor of Borno State Ali Sheriff and others.

Lamorde was the anti-corruption czar between 2012 and 2015. Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan appointed him in an acting capacity as chairman of the EFCC on November 23, 2011. This was after Farida Waziri’s removal.

But the Senate confirmed him as the third substantive chairman of the agency on February 15, 2012.

He was born in Mubi, Adamawa State on December 20, 1962, and bagged his first degree in sociology from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State in 1984.