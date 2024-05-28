Gov Sani Donates 150 Operational Vehicles, 500 Motorcycles To Security Agencies

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has donated 150 Hilux patrol vehicles and 500 motorcycles to all the security agencies in the state, as part of tackling the menace of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping in the state under a new security outfit, ‘Operation Fushin Kada.’

Speaking during the commissioning of the security operational vehicles, Governor Sani described the safety and security of the lives of the citizens as paramount to his administration, promising to give more support to security agencies until criminals are flushed out of Kaduna State.

Commending the governor, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the gesture will go a long way in boosting the ongoing fight against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping in the state.

“I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, for the invaluable donation of these operational vehicles,” he said.

“This gesture of solidarity and support underscores the strong partnership between the armed forces and the government at both state and federal levels. The provision of these vehicles and motorcycles will undoubtedly bolster our operational readiness, enhance our mobility, and further strengthen our capacity to safeguard the security and sovereignty of our beloved country.

“I must also commend the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice of our officers and soldiers who continue to serve with unwavering commitment and bravery. It is through their selfless efforts that we are able to uphold the principles of peace, security, and stability across our nation. the addition of these operational vehicles will not only facilitate our strategic mobility but also serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Nigerian armed forces.

“As we commission these operational vehicles today, let us recommit ourselves to the noble cause of defending our nation with honour and integrity. let us harness the capabilities of these vehicles to further enhance our operational effectiveness, protect our communities, and uphold the values of loyalty, courage, and unity that define our armed forces. together, we stand as guardians of peace, guardians of freedom, and guardians of the Nigerian people.”