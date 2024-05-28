INEC Begins Continuous Voter Registration Exercise in Ondo

As the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State approaches, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) in 210 centres across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In a Monday statement, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, had announced the commencement of the CVR in 397 centres across Edo and Ondo states.

During the exercise, intending voters, and those seeking to change their voting centres were attended to. Those who lost their permanent voter cards (PVCs) or had damaged ones were also part of the people captured in the exercise.

In Akure, the state capital, very few persons were seen at some of the registration centres.

Some of the registrants who spoke to Channels Television, complained about the process, saying it was slow and cumbersome.

One of them who is a business executive, Adelola Adepoju, lamented that he had spent over two hours but yet to register.

“I’ve been here for over two hours now, but I’ve not registered due to poor network,” he said. “They should find a lasting solution to this network issue or else, people will be discouraged from coming for the exercise.”

Another registrant, Olajide Ajayi, also shared a similar sentiment as Adelola.

He said: “I came here yesterday and spent over one hour but could not succeed, I’m back again today, I don’t know how long it will take. They should improve on their technology. ”

But the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo, Oluwatoyin Babalola, said the exercise is going on smoothly in the state.

She said the delay in the registration exercise is beyond INEC’s control.

According to her, over 200 thousand PVCs are yet to be collected in the state, appealing to the owners to come pick them up.

Babalola also called on intending persons to visit registration centres early and not wait until the exercise is almost rounding up.