‘It’s Unauthorised,’ Presidency Denies Tinubu Will Deliver Speech Before Joint NASS Sitting

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale says his principal will not deliver a speech to a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event,” Ngelale said in a Tuesday evening statement.

This is contrary to earlier statements by the spokesperson of the Senate Yemi Adaramodu and his House of Representatives counterpart Akin Rotimi (Jr) as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga.

The spokesmen in a Tuesday morning joint statement said Tinubu will deliver a speech to a joint session of the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly will hold a Joint Sitting this week to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislative practice in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“This significant milestone will be marked by a series of events scheduled to begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the Green Chamber, House of Representatives Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.”

Also, the National Assembly Clerk Sani Tambawal confirmed the event in a statement, saying President Tinubu will address the lawmakers on the state of the nation and commission the NASS Library.

“This is to inform Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that as part of the event to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and Legislature in Nigeria, there will be a joint sitting of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday 29 May 2024,” he said.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, will address the joint sitting on State of the Nation and also commission the National Assembly Library. Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to be seated by 9 am.”

Onanuga also corroborated the lawmakers, saying “the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

“President Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.”