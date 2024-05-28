Kano High Court Restrains IGP, DSS From Arresting Aminu Ado Bayero

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Kano State commissioner of police, and the Department of State Services from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening or arresting mister Aminu Ado Bayero.

Ruling on a motion exparte, Justice Amobeda issued an order restraining the Nigeria police and all other respondents from denying Bayero the use of his official residence and palace at the emir’s palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by being Emir of Kano

and not evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons.

The attorney general of the federation, the attorney general of Kano State, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the IGP, and the commissioner of police, Kano Command are listed as respondents in the suit.

Others are the State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigeria Airforce.

The development is coming a day after a Kano High Court ordered Bayero to cease parading himself as the 15th Emir of Kano and also directed the police to evict him from the mini palace at the State Road.

The court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu said the order is effective until 11th June 2024 when the substantive motion will be heard.

This legal tussle followed a Federal High Court ruling on Thursday which restrained the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sunusi II as Emir of Kano and suspended the law establishing the dissolved five emirates in the state.

However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf contested the ruling, claiming that the judge who issued it was in the US. Governor Yusuf has vowed to report the matter to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). He insisted that “there is nothing stopping the recognition of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano”.

In defiance of the initial ruling, Sanusi II moved into the emir’s palace on Friday and commenced his duties as the Emir of Kano. On Saturday morning, Bayero, who was out of town when he was deposed, returned to Kano and was escorted under heavy security to a mini palace on State Road.